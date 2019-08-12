Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

It’s Been a Physically Intense Year for Me, Says Shraddha Kapoor on Shooting Three Films in 2019

Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen opposite Prabhas in Saaho, which is slated to release on August 30.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
It’s Been a Physically Intense Year for Me, Says Shraddha Kapoor on Shooting Three Films in 2019
Shraddha Kapoor. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Shraddha Kapoor, who shot for three films—Saaho, Chhichhore and Street Dancer—in 2019, says it has been a physically intense year for her. 

The actor, however, says she is happy to be a part three big films. "My body is paining a lot. It has been a physically intense year for me. I did shoot three films but Street Dancer is releasing next year. I feel I should get some break but now promotions of Saaho have also started. 

"I am so excited and it's a big thing. Saaho is my first multi-lingual film and I am happy I got to be part of such a big film," Shraddha told reporters at Saaho’s trailer launch in Mumbai on Saturday.

Saaho is slated to release on August 30 and Chhichhore on September 6. Meanwhile Street Dancer, which also stars Varun Dhawan, will release in January next year. 

Talking about her two films releasing back-to-back, Shraddha said, "Both the films are different from each other. I feel lucky that I am coming on the big screen in such a short duration." 

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will see Shraddha in an action avatar. "Whatever was the demand of the script I did action accordingly. I was in good hands with this film and I was sure they will make me look good on screen," she said. 

Shraddha will be sharing screen space with south star with Prabhas in in the film for the first time and she says she had an amazing time working with him. "I got lot of love from the entire team while I was shooting in Hyderabad. Prabhas is a huge superstar but he has an amazing heart. I had great time working with him.

