English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
It's Been an Honour to Play In Front of You Every Night: Harry Styles Thanks Fans in Emotional Speech
Singer Harry Styles wrapped up his debut tour in Los Angeles with an emotional speech, thanking his fans and the audience for their support.
Getty Images.
Los Angeles: Singer Harry Styles wrapped up his debut tour here with an emotional speech, thanking his fans and the audience for their support.
The Sign of the Times singer, 24, performed the final show of Harry Styles: Live on Tour at The Forum here on Saturday.
A slew of Hollywood stars came out to support. The singer's ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner was spotted dancing and singing enthusiastically along in the crowd with hairstylist Jen Atkin, apart from Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor and her fiancé Daryl Sabara, Phoebe Tonkin and Michael Clifford.
The former One Direction singer performed all 10 tracks off his debut solo album and also sang Little Big Town‘s Girl Crush and 1D hit What Makes You Beautiful, reports people.com.
"This doesn't happen to people like me very often at all, and there is one single reason why I get to do this job and it's because of every single one of you," Styles, who has been on tour since September, said during a heartfelt speech.
"I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have changed my life. I love you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart," he added. "I'm gonna go away for a little while and make some more music, and then I'll see you very soon. It's been an honour to play in front of you every night … and thank you for trusting me by coming to a concert at all. Thank you," he added.
Styles was happy to interact with his fans through the show.
He gave a shout-out to a fan who brought a homemade poster that read "I'm gay and I love you".
"I mean, we're all a little bit gay," the singer told the fan as the audience cheered. "We're all a little bit gay, aren't we?"
Also Watch
The Sign of the Times singer, 24, performed the final show of Harry Styles: Live on Tour at The Forum here on Saturday.
A slew of Hollywood stars came out to support. The singer's ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner was spotted dancing and singing enthusiastically along in the crowd with hairstylist Jen Atkin, apart from Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor and her fiancé Daryl Sabara, Phoebe Tonkin and Michael Clifford.
The former One Direction singer performed all 10 tracks off his debut solo album and also sang Little Big Town‘s Girl Crush and 1D hit What Makes You Beautiful, reports people.com.
"This doesn't happen to people like me very often at all, and there is one single reason why I get to do this job and it's because of every single one of you," Styles, who has been on tour since September, said during a heartfelt speech.
"I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have changed my life. I love you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart," he added. "I'm gonna go away for a little while and make some more music, and then I'll see you very soon. It's been an honour to play in front of you every night … and thank you for trusting me by coming to a concert at all. Thank you," he added.
Styles was happy to interact with his fans through the show.
He gave a shout-out to a fan who brought a homemade poster that read "I'm gay and I love you".
"I mean, we're all a little bit gay," the singer told the fan as the audience cheered. "We're all a little bit gay, aren't we?"
Also Watch
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dhadak: Sonam Kapoor Watches Janhvi's Debut Film and Here's What She Has to Say
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics
- Most Expensive Single Parking Space Sold for Record Rs 5.3 Crore in Hong Kong
- Emmanuel Macron Cheers from the Stands Then 'Dabs' in the Changing Room
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Luka Modric Wins Golden Ball, Mbappe Young Player Award