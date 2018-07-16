It's Been an Honour to Play In Front of You Every Night: Harry Styles Thanks Fans in Emotional Speech

Singer Harry Styles wrapped up his debut tour here with an emotional speech, thanking his fans and the audience for their support.The Sign of the Times singer, 24, performed the final show of Harry Styles: Live on Tour at The Forum here on Saturday.A slew of Hollywood stars came out to support. The singer's ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner was spotted dancing and singing enthusiastically along in the crowd with hairstylist Jen Atkin, apart from Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor and her fiancé Daryl Sabara, Phoebe Tonkin and Michael Clifford.The former One Direction singer performed all 10 tracks off his debut solo album and also sang Little Big Town‘s Girl Crush and 1D hit What Makes You Beautiful, reports people.com."This doesn't happen to people like me very often at all, and there is one single reason why I get to do this job and it's because of every single one of you," Styles, who has been on tour since September, said during a heartfelt speech."I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have changed my life. I love you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart," he added. "I'm gonna go away for a little while and make some more music, and then I'll see you very soon. It's been an honour to play in front of you every night … and thank you for trusting me by coming to a concert at all. Thank you," he added.Styles was happy to interact with his fans through the show.He gave a shout-out to a fan who brought a homemade poster that read "I'm gay and I love you"."I mean, we're all a little bit gay," the singer told the fan as the audience cheered. "We're all a little bit gay, aren't we?"