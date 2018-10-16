English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It’s Better late Than Never: Salman Khan's Father Salim Comes in Support of #MeToo
Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, and Swara Bhaskar have come out in support of the ongoing #MeToo Movement in India. The latest one to join them is Salman Khan's father Salim Khan.
Salim Khan with son Salman Khan. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, and Swara Bhaskar have come out in support of the ongoing #MeToo Movement in India. The latest one to join them is Salman Khan's father Salim Khan.
On Tuesday, Salim took to Twitter to extend his support for the people coming out and narrating their horrific stories in public. He wrote, "The only defence they have is "Why so late?” It is better late than never. You don’t have to wait for the result, you have already won great public support. Aadmi pahad se gir kar khadda ho sakta hai…apni nazron se girkar nahin."
Recently, in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Somy Ali who dated Salman Khan for over eight years, claimed that she was assaulted by a house-help when she was just five years old. She joined Bollywood as a teenager, but later moved to Florida, to start an NGO called No More Tears (NMT) that helps women who have been sexually abused.
In an interview, Somy revealed that she grew up in an atmosphere where women faced domestic violence and physical abuse. Pinkvilla quoted her saying: "I grew up amidst an atmosphere of domestic violence in Pakistan and many of my mom’s friends were victims of physical abuse as well. When I would ask my mom about the bruises on their bodies, I was always told that X aunty or Y aunty fell down the stairs. This was the standard, universal euphemism for physical abuse."
The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have stirred the Bollywood film fraternity and a number of women have come forward alleging popular names from industry for sexual misconduct.
On Tuesday, Salim took to Twitter to extend his support for the people coming out and narrating their horrific stories in public. He wrote, "The only defence they have is "Why so late?” It is better late than never. You don’t have to wait for the result, you have already won great public support. Aadmi pahad se gir kar khadda ho sakta hai…apni nazron se girkar nahin."
The only defence they have is "Why so late ?” It is better late than never. You don’t have to wait for the result, you have already won great public support.— Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) October 16, 2018
Aadmi pahad se gir kar khadda ho sakta hai…apni nazron se girkar nahin.
Recently, in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Somy Ali who dated Salman Khan for over eight years, claimed that she was assaulted by a house-help when she was just five years old. She joined Bollywood as a teenager, but later moved to Florida, to start an NGO called No More Tears (NMT) that helps women who have been sexually abused.
In an interview, Somy revealed that she grew up in an atmosphere where women faced domestic violence and physical abuse. Pinkvilla quoted her saying: "I grew up amidst an atmosphere of domestic violence in Pakistan and many of my mom’s friends were victims of physical abuse as well. When I would ask my mom about the bruises on their bodies, I was always told that X aunty or Y aunty fell down the stairs. This was the standard, universal euphemism for physical abuse."
The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have stirred the Bollywood film fraternity and a number of women have come forward alleging popular names from industry for sexual misconduct.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prithvi Shaw Boost for Formidable Mumbai Ahead of Vijay Hazare Semi-final vs Hyderabad
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
- Sajid Khan was Obnoxious, Extremely Sexist and Ridiculous: Dia Mirza
- Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Make It Official on Instagram; See Picture
- Apple Donating 1000 Watches for Binge Eating Study is a Part of a Larger Health Push
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...