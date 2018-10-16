GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

It’s Better late Than Never: Salman Khan's Father Salim Comes in Support of #MeToo

Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, and Swara Bhaskar have come out in support of the ongoing #MeToo Movement in India. The latest one to join them is Salman Khan's father Salim Khan.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2018, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
It’s Better late Than Never: Salman Khan's Father Salim Comes in Support of #MeToo
Salim Khan with son Salman Khan. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, and Swara Bhaskar have come out in support of the ongoing #MeToo Movement in India. The latest one to join them is Salman Khan's father Salim Khan.

On Tuesday, Salim took to Twitter to extend his support for the people coming out and narrating their horrific stories in public. He wrote, "The only defence they have is "Why so late?” It is better late than never. You don’t have to wait for the result, you have already won great public support. Aadmi pahad se gir kar khadda ho sakta hai…apni nazron se girkar nahin."



Recently, in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Somy Ali who dated Salman Khan for over eight years, claimed that she was assaulted by a house-help when she was just five years old. She joined Bollywood as a teenager, but later moved to Florida, to start an NGO called No More Tears (NMT) that helps women who have been sexually abused.

In an interview, Somy revealed that she grew up in an atmosphere where women faced domestic violence and physical abuse. Pinkvilla quoted her saying: "I grew up amidst an atmosphere of domestic violence in Pakistan and many of my mom’s friends were victims of physical abuse as well. When I would ask my mom about the bruises on their bodies, I was always told that X aunty or Y aunty fell down the stairs. This was the standard, universal euphemism for physical abuse."

The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have stirred the Bollywood film fraternity and a number of women have come forward alleging popular names from industry for sexual misconduct.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...