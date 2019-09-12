It’s BTS Leader RM’s Birthday and the ARMY is on Social Media Frenzy

K-Pop band BTS’ rapper and singer RM is celebrating his 25th birthday today and the BTS ARMY cannot keep calm. RM, whose real name is Kim Namjoon, is also nicknamed 'Rapmon' by his South Korean fans.

From organizing various ARMY gatherings at local cafes to literally building an entire forest, ARMYs worldwide are rallying in honour of Joon’s birthday.

“To celebrate RM's birthday, we planted 600 indigenous trees in Sierra Madre, the longest mountain range in PH, hoping to leave a legacy for RM & ARMY and be part of the solution to climate change,” a Philippines fan account shared on Twitter.

Plant Today, Save Tomorrow Year 2To celebrate RM's birthday, we planted 600 indigenous trees in Sierra Madre, the longest mountain range in PH, hoping to leave a legacy for RM & ARMY and be part of the solution to climate change.#weloveyouTREEthousand#Namjooning #나무 pic.twitter.com/Adb0tMqRWV — Kim Namjoon PH (@KimNamjoonPHL) September 8, 2019

On RM’s birthday, fans have seized the opportunity to re-share his most precious moments — from his UN speech to his iconic, emotional concert endings. His fans started to flood Twitter with birthday messages for the rapper, making hashtags like #HappyBirthdayNamjoon, #OurJooniverse, #MoonchildDay, and #HappyNamuDay trend.

We lucky to have leader as Kim Namjoon He's so respectful human "please use me. please use bts to love yourself" #HappyBirthdayNamjoon#HappyNamuDay#MoonchildDaypic.twitter.com/7I4znJp3hA — Ginger Jimin (@Jiminginger1) September 11, 2019

Apart from the army, other BTS members also wished their “leader” on twitter. J-Hope participated in the hashtag frenzy to wish his fellow 94-liner a happy birthday.

Suga was the second to publicly wish RM the happiest of birthdays on the group’s social channels with a simple (yet effective) message. “Birthday congrats to our leader!!” he wrote, according to a fan translation.

The Guardian reported that BTS are the brainchild of veteran writer and producer Bang Shi Hyuk, who formerly worked at the K-pop entertainment giant JYP, then formed Big Hit Entertainment and debuted BTS in 2013.

And after that, in March 2016, BTS went on to become the most re-tweeted artist according to Forbes.

