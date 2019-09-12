It’s BTS Leader RM’s Birthday and the ARMY is on Social Media Frenzy
K-Pop band BTS’ rapper and singer RM is celebrating his 25th birthday today and the BTS ARMY cannot keep calm. RM, whose real name is Kim Namjoon, is also nicknamed 'Rapmon' by his South Korean fans.
From organizing various ARMY gatherings at local cafes to literally building an entire forest, ARMYs worldwide are rallying in honour of Joon’s birthday.
“To celebrate RM's birthday, we planted 600 indigenous trees in Sierra Madre, the longest mountain range in PH, hoping to leave a legacy for RM & ARMY and be part of the solution to climate change,” a Philippines fan account shared on Twitter.
Plant Today, Save Tomorrow Year 2To celebrate RM's birthday, we planted 600 indigenous trees in Sierra Madre, the longest mountain range in PH, hoping to leave a legacy for RM & ARMY and be part of the solution to climate change.#weloveyouTREEthousand#Namjooning #나무 pic.twitter.com/Adb0tMqRWV— Kim Namjoon PH (@KimNamjoonPHL) September 8, 2019
On RM’s birthday, fans have seized the opportunity to re-share his most precious moments — from his UN speech to his iconic, emotional concert endings. His fans started to flood Twitter with birthday messages for the rapper, making hashtags like #HappyBirthdayNamjoon, #OurJooniverse, #MoonchildDay, and #HappyNamuDay trend.
bts couldn’t have asked for a better leader. #HappyBirthdayNamjoon pic.twitter.com/xDDTFA3kDp— (@lavndersg) September 11, 2019
We lucky to have leader as Kim Namjoon He's so respectful human "please use me. please use bts to love yourself" #HappyBirthdayNamjoon#HappyNamuDay#MoonchildDaypic.twitter.com/7I4znJp3hA— Ginger Jimin (@Jiminginger1) September 11, 2019
Apart from the army, other BTS members also wished their “leader” on twitter. J-Hope participated in the hashtag frenzy to wish his fellow 94-liner a happy birthday.
내 폰에 꾸준히 자리잡고 있는 울 남주니 생일 추카한다 #HAPPYRMDAY #남준_내힘_내빛_내별#남준은_아미의_사랑_사람_자랑 #RMGalaxyDay 태그많다 남주나 ㅎㅎ 아미의 힘이야 #남준친구호비 pic.twitter.com/BEUvq9a7nb— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 11, 2019
Suga was the second to publicly wish RM the happiest of birthdays on the group’s social channels with a simple (yet effective) message. “Birthday congrats to our leader!!” he wrote, according to a fan translation.
울 리다 생일 축하쓰!! #남준아윤기형이야 #남준생일ㅊㅋ #리더남준의생일축하축하— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 11, 2019
[#RM생일ㅊㅋ]아미와 RM이 함께한 반짝이는 시간들✨More photos @ (https://t.co/xMizy9AZtx)#RM #김남준 #나무준 pic.twitter.com/FnOZbVOCA1— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 12, 2019
The Guardian reported that BTS are the brainchild of veteran writer and producer Bang Shi Hyuk, who formerly worked at the K-pop entertainment giant JYP, then formed Big Hit Entertainment and debuted BTS in 2013.
And after that, in March 2016, BTS went on to become the most re-tweeted artist according to Forbes.
