It’s Burgundy, Who Said Red: Parineeti Chopra Slams Trolls for Mocking her New Hair Colour

BURGUNDY! ‍♀️ A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 30, 2018 at 10:33pm PDT

We all need that someone to lean on, @ParineetiChopra .

Supporting her since 2012 !!! 6 years and counting.

Ps - It’s fine you don’t need to be so emotional and thank me & all ya, rulaegi kya pagli. @BridesTodayin

- #ErrikosAndreou pic.twitter.com/s8R8RALXtY — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 2, 2018

After a picturesque week-long holiday in Maldives, Parineeti Chopra decided to do something interesting with her look. The Ishaqzaade actor was spotted walking out of a Mumbai salon on Thursday with visibly different hair. They were no longer her usual but red….ummm no, burgundy.Talking about it, the 29-year-old said in a statement, “I wanted to try something I have never done before. So Ruchika, the film’s producer suggested we go red! Loved the idea so went ahead. But must say its veryyyy high maintenance it’s teaching me how to be a more patient human being, Haha!”However, the social media hasn’t taken Parineeti’s hair colour change too kindly. From ‘bhootni’ to ‘chudail’, vampire and ugly, trolls have been calling her names for getting her hair dyed. Compelled to respond, Parineeti took to Instagram on Saturday to clarify once and for all. She posted an image of her with her new hair and wrote, “BURGUNDY.” In an Instagram story, she questioned: “Who said red?”She will next be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in two films — Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The two recently featured in the September issue of Brides Today. Tweeting an image from the shoot, Arjun—who is known for his wit and humour—wrote, “We all need that someone to lean on, @ParineetiChopra . Supporting her since 2012!!! 6 years and counting. Ps - It’s fine you don’t need to be so emotional and thank me & all ya, rulaegi kya pagli.”In response, Parineeti Instagrammed the same image and captioned it, “He was about to fall, caught him just in time. Phew! Baba I know I am your saviour; happy the world finally knows. Thankyou @bridestodayin for spreading the word.”