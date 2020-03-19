It's Confirmed, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Have Postponed Wedding Owing to Coronavirus Pandemic

Rumours were rife in B-Town that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were planning an April wedding. The couple have been dating for a while now, and were said to be planning to take their relationship to the next level this summer. However, the coronavirus outbreak has reportedly put their wedding plans on hold.

A source quoted by Mid-Day had said that in the time of social distancing and self-quarantine, the couple has postponed their plans of a wedding ceremony. "Many of their guests were to fly in from the US and Europe for the do. Also, the couple was hoping to have their nuptials in Delhi, which is currently on a partial lockdown. So, they think it's best to delay the wedding to later this year," the source close to the couple had said.

A spokesperson for the couple has confirmed that the wedding is indeed getting delayed. "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected."

The Fukrey co-stars went public with their relationship a few years back, when Ali took to Instagram to share a picture with Richa. She had accompanied Ali to the premiere of his film 'Victoria & Abdul' at the 74th Venice International Film Festival, leading to rumours about their relationship. Since then, the two have been more open about their romance in social media.

