It's Confirmed, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Release in September 2020

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's impending collaboration with Alia Bhatt has come to fruition as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been greenlit by the filmmaker. Read below for details.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
It's Confirmed, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Release in September 2020
Actress Alia Bhatt. (Photo: IANS)

After much speculation over her next film with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has finally been confirmed by the makers. It was also announced that the film, based on the famous prostitute Gangubai, will be releasing on September 11, 2020.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed about the film on Twitter as he wrote, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces his new film #GangubaiKathiawadi... Stars Alia Bhatt in title role... Also, release date finalized: 11 Sept 2020... Bhansali Productions collaborates with Jayantilal Gada's PEN India Ltd for this film."

Check out the tweet regarding the film's announcement here:

Till now, there was much speculation surrounding Alia's film with Sanjay as their earlier collaboration Inshallah, with Salman Khan, was shelved. Various reasons for the same were floating around in media reports but the filmmaker's side confirmed the news saying Inshallah was indeed scrapped as the deadline of Eid 2020 release could not have been met.

In the lead up, Alia also confirmed in an interview that she will soon be collaborating with Sanjay on another film and now their film has been confirmed for September 2020 release. Although fans will still have to wait for an announcement about the lead male star in the Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will too be announced by the makers soon.

As per reports Ranbir Kapoor is under hot consideration to feature opposite Alia in Sanjay's film. Will this magical trio come together for Gangubai Kathiawadi? Only time will tell.

