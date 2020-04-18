MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

It's Confirmed! Mahesh Babu To Collaborate With 'Baahubali' Director SS Rajamouli

It's Confirmed! Mahesh Babu To Collaborate With 'Baahubali' Director SS Rajamouli

Over the last couple of months, there have been multiple reports that the two powerhouses would be coming together. The Baahubali director has put the rumors to rest and confirmed the collaboration.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
Share this:

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to collaborate with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli in a new project, and fans are delirious.

Over the last couple of months, there have been multiple reports that the two powerhouses would be coming together.

Putting the rumours to rest, Rajamouli confirmed the news in an interview.

"There are no rumors. The fact is that I will direct Mahesh Babu and it will be produced by KL Narayana. This will be my next after ‘RRR'," the filmmaker said.

The untitled movie will officially be announced next year and hit the floors in 2022.

Mahesh Babu's fans are excited about the collaboration. "ssmb gonnna set the box-office on Fire soon @urstrulyMahesh," wrote one Twitter user. Another wrote: "Finally waiting is over @ssrajamouli and @urstrulyMahesh combo Fire. This is Massive." Another tweeted: "This is gonna be interesting...lets see how rajamouli utilises mahesh babu."

The actor's last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a hit.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,530,643

    +66,353*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,256,844

    +97,394*

  • Cured/Discharged

    571,851

    +22,259*  

  • Total DEATHS

    154,350

    +8,782*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres