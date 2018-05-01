English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's Confirmed! Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Are Finally Tying The Knot, Details Inside
In an official statement, the families revealed the date of the wedding and confirmed that the rumours, which have been floating since last year, are indeed true.
Image: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor
After months of speculation, the Kapoor and Ahuja family finally dropped the wedding announcement of the much talked about couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. In an official statement, the families revealed the date of the wedding and confirmed that the rumours, which have been floating since last year, are indeed true.
The statement read, "The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."
While both Sonam and Anand have never admitted their relationship, their social media accounts were quite a big hint. On special occasions, be it birthdays or Valentine's Day, the two have showered love and appreciation on each other.
If other reports are to be believed, the couple has chosen e-invites for their wedding instead of a traditional invitation card. Fans are anticipating the pre-wedding functions including sangeet, haldi, and Mehendi to be star-studded affairs. Reports also suggest that while the wedding will be an intimate ceremony, the who's who of film and fashion industry will be present at the reception.
On the professional front, Sonam is currently occupied with the promotions of her upcoming home production Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.
