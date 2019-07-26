It's Confirmed! Vijay Sethupathi to Play Sri Lankan Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in Biopic

It seems the film industry is on a spree making biopics on cricketing legends. Following movies on MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, and now the Ranveer Singh-starrer Kapil Dev biopic '83, a new biographical sports drama on the life of Sri Lankan legend and right-arm spinner Muttiah Muralitharan is in the pipeline and Tamil star Vijay Sethupati will be essaying the role of the popular former cricketer.

Talking to IANS, Vijay said he is happy to be associated with the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic, adding, “He is an iconic sportsman of Tamil origin and someone who has made his mark across the world.”

The actor further revealed that portraying Murali Muralitharan is a challenge he is looking forward to. “I'm delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project and guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me," he said.

Notably, Sethupathi is known for movies like Vikram Vedha, Dharam Durai and Soodhu Kavvum among others.

As for Mutralitharan, the cricketer told the news agency that they are looking at a 2020 release and he is "honoured" than an "accomplished actor" Vijay Sethupati will be playing him in the film. Turns out, the actor revealed that he has been actively collaborating with the creative team for the last few months.

On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his debut Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The story is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema. It is reported to be a trilingual film which will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

The film will be made in Tamil and released in several languages across the world.

Follow @News18Movies for more