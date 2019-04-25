English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Its Cricket Meets Bollywood as Ranveer Singh and Shikhar Dhawan Dance to Khalibali, See Video
In a video that is now viral on social media, Ranveer Singh and Shikhar Dhawan can be seen recreating 'Khalibali' from 'Padmaavat.'
Image: Ranveer Singh, Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram
By now everybody knows that Ranveer Singh is working in '83 and that he is training for the film with real life cricketers. Recently, making his love for cricket apparent again, the Gully Boy actor was seen getting his groove on with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.
Now, Shikhar is not untouched by Bollywood trends. In fact, he is referred to as 'Gabbar,' the famed villain from Ramesh Sippy's Sholay, by his teammates and fans. In a recent video, both Ranveer and Shikhar can be seen recreating the hook step of Khalbali from Ranveer's Padmaavat. The duo first replicate Shikhar's celebratory step and then move on to recreating Khalibali. Both the performers are seen having a great time together, reportedly outside Mehboob studios. See here:
Ranveer is currently prepping for his role as Kapil Dev in '83. Recently, a video of the reel life cricketers' training session at Dharamshala's HPCA stadium had gone viral on social media. The clip that was posted by Ranveer on Instagram showed the team practising with Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Madan Lal and Kapil Dev among others. Ranveer was seen replicating Dev's bowling action and his famed Natraj shot.
Starring Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmania and Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil.
Additionally, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Varma as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as team manager Man Singh will also feature in the biopic.
Mali Marshall will portray his late father Malcolm in the film that is being directed by Kabir Khan. '83 will release on Good Friday, 2020.
