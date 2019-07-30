Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

It’s Crude, Allow People to Live Their Life, Says Anushka Sharma Dismissing Pregnancy Rumours

Rubbishing speculations around her pregnancy, Anushka Sharma has said that people love to read into something even when there really isn’t anything.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Anushka Sharma
Loading...

It’s been seven months since the release of her last film Zero but Anushka Sharma is yet to announce her next project. Her unlikely break in the middle of a busy career has given rise to speculations that she might be expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli.

However, rubbishing all rumours, Anushka told Filmfare in a recent interview, “If you’re married then people ask, is she pregnant? They love to read into something when there really isn’t anything.”

Calling it crude, she said, “You should allow people to live their life. What’s the need to jump the gun? Then put someone in a position where they end up clarifying unnecessarily. What irks me is the clarification part.”

Anushka also said it was deplorable how every actress who gets married is subjected to this unnecessary speculation at some point. Rumours about her pregnancy gained further momentum when she was spotted wearing a loose outfit during one of India’s cricket matches in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup, where she’d come to cheer Virat, the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Commenting on it, she said, “Someone could be wearing clothes that are loose. That’s because they’re trendy. But they’re said to be pregnant. It’s like a monkey on your back. You can’t do anything about it. You just ignore it.”

View this post on Instagram

@filmfare

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

View this post on Instagram

Sun soaked and stoked ☀️💞 #throwback

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

