It's Dhanush's 39th Birthday; Here's What He Is Doing Today

Happy Birthday to our Raanjhanaa aka superstar Dhanush. The actor, singer, and producer turned a year wiser today, celebrating his 39th birthday. The actor, who had been working in the movie business for over two decades, now has a devoted fan base.

Dhanush has put on some standout performances over the years, winning him several honours, including the Best Actor prize at the National Film Awards. Asuran, Raanjhanaa, and Karnan are a few of his standout films.

Now, all eyes are on Russo Brother’s latest release The Gray Man. Dhanush made his Hollywood debut in the film starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas. Today is Dhanush’s 39th birthday, he is busy promoting the film.



The actor has no birthday plans and this is confirmed by a source close to Dhanush. He said, “Dhanush currently has no plans for his birthday as he is busy with the post-production work of his next two films. One is Thiruchitrambalam which is releasing on August 18 and the other is Naane Varuven. So, he will be busy completing the work.”

The first look poster of Dhanush’s next film Vaathi’s title SIR was released on Wednesday, July 27. The makers are planning to release the teaser on Thursday, July 28, on the occasion of his birthday. Dhanush has some interesting films lined up. One of them is Captain Miller by Arun Matheswaran.

Meanwhile, Dhanush grabbed attention at the grand world premiere of The Gray Man in Los Angeles recently. Notably, at the film’s Mumbai premiere, he walked the red carpet wearing a traditional attire called Veshti.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here