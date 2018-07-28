GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
It's Easy to Get Stardom, But Difficult to Sustain in the Industry, Says Mika Singh

Mika was recently seen on the set of the show Sabse Smart Kaun?.

IANS

Updated:July 28, 2018, 12:24 PM IST
Mumbai: Singer Mika Singh has been in showbiz for more than 20 years and has given many hit songs like Subha hone na de and Aaj ki party, but doesn't consider himself to be a superstar.

During his visit to the set of the show Sabse Smart Kaun?, the contestants praised Mika for his work by calling him a superstar, read a statement.

But Mika doesn't see himself as a superstar.

He said: "I don't belong to the category of superstars. I have been in the industry for over 20 years, but I'm just a well-wisher of all the other stars. I believe it is easy to get stardom, but difficult to sustain in the industry."

