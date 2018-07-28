English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
It's Easy to Get Stardom, But Difficult to Sustain in the Industry, Says Mika Singh
Mika was recently seen on the set of the show Sabse Smart Kaun?.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Singer Mika Singh has been in showbiz for more than 20 years and has given many hit songs like Subha hone na de and Aaj ki party, but doesn't consider himself to be a superstar.
During his visit to the set of the show Sabse Smart Kaun?, the contestants praised Mika for his work by calling him a superstar, read a statement.
But Mika doesn't see himself as a superstar.
He said: "I don't belong to the category of superstars. I have been in the industry for over 20 years, but I'm just a well-wisher of all the other stars. I believe it is easy to get stardom, but difficult to sustain in the industry."
