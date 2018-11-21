English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's Extremely Easy to Judge Someone, Says Sunny Leone
A former adult film actress, Sunny Leone became a household name after her stint in reality show Bigg Boss.
Bollywood actress and former porn star Sunny Leone stands with her wax likeness during its unveiling at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi on Sept. 18, 2018. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Actress Sunny Leone says she gets judged by people for who they assume her to be.
"Something that I always get judged for is 'who people think I am'. It is extremely easy to judge someone," Sunny said in a statement.
In sync with her belief, the actress has joined Craftsvilla's latest campaign #JudgeMeNot -- which aims to break stereotypes and shackles of size, shape, colour and choices preferred by women.
"By joining this campaign, I wanted to tell everyone that unless you have walked in someone else's shoes, you really can't know the whole story. What helped me rise above judgement was concentrating on being myself and not hurting anyone with my actions. And most importantly knowing in my heart that I am a good human being," she added.
Talking about campaign, Monica Gupta, Co-founder, Craftsvilla, said: "Through our campaign, we attempt to empower women by not being harsh on themselves, but instead embrace their true self."
Follow @News18Movies for more
"Something that I always get judged for is 'who people think I am'. It is extremely easy to judge someone," Sunny said in a statement.
In sync with her belief, the actress has joined Craftsvilla's latest campaign #JudgeMeNot -- which aims to break stereotypes and shackles of size, shape, colour and choices preferred by women.
"By joining this campaign, I wanted to tell everyone that unless you have walked in someone else's shoes, you really can't know the whole story. What helped me rise above judgement was concentrating on being myself and not hurting anyone with my actions. And most importantly knowing in my heart that I am a good human being," she added.
Talking about campaign, Monica Gupta, Co-founder, Craftsvilla, said: "Through our campaign, we attempt to empower women by not being harsh on themselves, but instead embrace their true self."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Move Over Deepika Padukone, Canadian Family's Snow Woman Bride is Internet's New Favourite
- MS Dhoni Shows Off Kabaddi Skills in Mumbai
- New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched in India for Rs 7.44 Lakh, Gets 1.5L Petrol Engine
- Saif Ali Khan on Taimur Doll: I am Glad People are Benefiting from Him
- Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 1699 Prepaid Plan With One Year Validity Now Offers 4.21GB Data Per Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...