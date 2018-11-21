GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

It's Extremely Easy to Judge Someone, Says Sunny Leone

A former adult film actress, Sunny Leone became a household name after her stint in reality show Bigg Boss.

IANS

Updated:November 21, 2018, 6:57 PM IST
It's Extremely Easy to Judge Someone, Says Sunny Leone
Bollywood actress and former porn star Sunny Leone stands with her wax likeness during its unveiling at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi on Sept. 18, 2018. (Image: AP)
Actress Sunny Leone says she gets judged by people for who they assume her to be.

"Something that I always get judged for is 'who people think I am'. It is extremely easy to judge someone," Sunny said in a statement.

In sync with her belief, the actress has joined Craftsvilla's latest campaign #JudgeMeNot -- which aims to break stereotypes and shackles of size, shape, colour and choices preferred by women.

"By joining this campaign, I wanted to tell everyone that unless you have walked in someone else's shoes, you really can't know the whole story. What helped me rise above judgement was concentrating on being myself and not hurting anyone with my actions. And most importantly knowing in my heart that I am a good human being," she added.

Talking about campaign, Monica Gupta, Co-founder, Craftsvilla, said: "Through our campaign, we attempt to empower women by not being harsh on themselves, but instead embrace their true self."

