It's Festive Season And Actress Rashmi Gautam Brings Out the Best Florals

Actress and television presenter Rashmi Gautam has become a well-known face in the Telugu industry. Besides making people go ROFL with her excellent comic timing in reality shows like Extra Jabardasth and Dhee, Rashmi’s eye-grabbing fashion photoshoots also deserve a special mention. Stealing the hearts of millions, the actress has earned a place in the good books of the fashion police with her glamorous traditional avatars.

Rashmi’s love for vividly coloured sarees is quite evident from her ethnic-rich photos on her Instagram. Recently, the actress has shared a sneak peek into her “festive vibe” floral look, which has created a clamour on social media.

“Festive season is here let’s bring out the florals and vibe,” read Rashmi’s caption. Festivevibes, florals – she hashtagged her post.

Draped in a pink-hued floral saree, Rashmi gave the perfect aesthetic vibes. She struck several candid poses for the clicks, that served as a treat to the eyes. The television presenter painted a floral picture as she ruffled her loose saree drapes, flashing her beautiful smile.

Setting the perfect festive mood, Rashmi sported soft blush makeup. She aptly enhanced her eyes, applying an on-fleek winged liner and adding a dash of pink glittery eyeshadow. To induce drama to her look, the actress wore a salmon-pink shade of lipstick clubbing it with a small bindi.

The dauntless woman flaunted her back for the next few clicks clubbing her pretty pink attire with a sleeveless magenta blouse. The bold beauty rounded off her look with an exquisite golden, emerald-crusted neckpiece and a pair of fancy jhumkas. For her hairdo, Rashmi chose to make a tight bun and wrap a tuberose garland around it, looking like the diva that she is.

The moment Rashmi shared the snaps on her Instagram space, fans flocked to the comments to shower her with compliments. While one user called her a “Divine Beauty”, another enquired, “Why are you so beautiful?”

If you happen to take a visual tour of Rashmi’s Instagram profile, you will get inspired by her never-ending love for sarees. Here are a few photos of the actress’s traditional choice of clothing.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgo0qJ3rrFB/

The 34-year-old has previously acted in films like Antham, Anthaku Minchi, Charusheela, and Imsai Arasi. She will next be seen in director Raj Virat’s action comedy film, Bomma Blockbuster. She is cast opposite Nandu Vijay Krishna in the film. Bomma Blockbuster is slated to hit the big screens sometime this year.

