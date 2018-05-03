It's Frustrating to Sit and Wait For Right TV Show: Mohit Malik

: Mohit Malik doesn't find it easy to live life in Mumbai as an actor. Known for Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Miilee, he says there is a lot of uncertainty involved when it comes to the small screen, and not everyone can afford to be choosy.The actor, who is married to actress Aditi Shirwaikar, feels lucky to have the luxury of waiting for the right role to come to his doorstep -- which many don't have."It is very frustrating (to sit and wait for the right show) but as an actor you need to have patience...This I have understood very well in my career. We can say that we want this and that, but it becomes difficult to strive and to live in a city like Mumbai," Mohit said in an interview over the phone from Mumbai.On his career graph and decision to be selective, Mohit said: "My wife has entered into a business. She is running two cafes in Oshiwara. My wife and I discussed this five or six years back that 'let's have a safe monetary background'. So, then I can do the kind of work which I want to do and I can sit at home and wait for the right project."The actor, who is currently seen in the Star Plus show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, feels he is in a "safer space"."But many other actors cannot be choosy because TV is a medium where something on which you are working today might get axed tomorrow. And suddenly it takes you time (to adjust) as you buy things on EMI (equated monthly installments)."It becomes so much difficult. Hats off to all the actors who do this. It is a lot of struggle to live life in Mumbai as an actor."For the world, stars might be living a glamourous job. But Mohit says being an actor is the most difficult job."Everyday you face challenges and everyday you face rejection. I think perseverance and patience is important. I feel lucky to be in a safer place. I can choose different kind of roles. At the same time, I belong to a good family monetarily, but there are actors who are not financially strong and send money to their parents."Mohit has also featured in Doli Armaano Ki and participated in dance reality shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He has no qualms about doing less work on TV in his 10-year-long career."I have not done much actually in ten years. I must have done around eight or nine shows. But the characters and the shows were a big hit. There is a constant strive for me to pick up roles to challenge myself as an actor. I want to go home content. "He says he wants to do good work on TV."I really want to improve the TV's standard. I want to show people that there is good work on TV."And for this, he wants to challenge himself."I want to have sleepless nights thinking about the characters," said the actor, who likes to discuss work with his wife.Asked if he is working on anything apart from the TV show, he said: "I cannot do two projects. I like to focus on one thing."