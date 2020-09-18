MOVIES

1-MIN READ

It's Funny How People Who Know Least About You Always Have Most to Say, Says Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, while justifying her statement of branding Urmila Matondkar as a ‘soft porn actress’, had dragged Sunny Leone into the debate.

Sunny Leone has appeared to take a jibe at Kangana Ranaut with her latest Instagram post. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, while justifying her statement of branding Urmila Matondkar as a ‘soft porn actress’, had dragged Sunny Leone into the debate. Kangana had hit out at "fake feminists" by tweeting, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer into silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”

Now, Sunny has taken to Instagram to share a picture of her alongside a cryptic post. “It’s funny how the people that know the least about you always have the most to say,” Sunny shared as she caught up with ‘world drama’. Having left the adult film industry long back, Sunny Leone has been actively doing films in Bollywood and hosting reality shows like Splitsvilla.

View this post on Instagram

Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Meanwhile, Urmila Matondkar expressed her gratitude to the ‘real people of India’ and ‘unbiased’ media for speaking up for her after Kangana Ranaut made personal attacks on her and called her a ‘soft porn star’. She tweeted that she was overwhelmed by the support.

“Thank you the ‘Real People of India’ and a rare breed of unbiased, dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda. Deeply touched... #JaiHind,” she said.

Kangana was severely criticised for her comments by members of the film fraternity as well as fans. Many including Ram Gopal Varma, Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Pooja Bhatt and Anubhav Sinha came out in support of Urmila.

