It's Going to Be Nagarjuna vs Akhil Akkineni This Year

The year 2021 has been quite good for the Akkinenis. While Akhil experienced the first blockbuster hit with the release of ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’, Naga Chaitanya received the fourth consecutive success of his career with the movie Bangarraju. Now, Nagarjuna and Akhil are concerned about their next project, as their respective movies are opening with the same concept.

Akhil will be next seen in Agent, directed by Surender Reddy. The movie was all set to hit the theatres in December 2021, however, due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, it was postponed. In the movie, Akhil is said to appear as a James Bond-type character. Akhil has undergone a massive transformation for the role of a spy in the movie Agent. Nagarjuna’s next untitled film is touted to be a spy thriller, with Kajal Agarwal as the leading lady. The actors are expected to play the role of raw agents. Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, the shooting is likely to begin soon.

Previously, Tollywood has witnessed a number of hits and misses when it comes to spy movies. Actor Gopichand had played a James Bond-style ‘spy’ character in ‘Chanakya’ but the film failed to entertain the audience. However, Gopichand’s performance as a spy was quite impressive. The movie Spy in which actor Adivi Shesh essayed the role of a secret agent was a good one-time watch. It received a good response from the audience, and it did well at the box office too. Spy 2 is under the wraps.

Kamal Hassan, in the movie Vishwaroopam, portrayed the apt version of Bharat James Bond. The action sequence done by Kamal in the movie, at the age of 60, is still remembered by the audience. Unfortunately, Vishwaroopam 2, a sequel to the film, did not live up to the expectations of the audience.

You cannot miss Mahesh Babu’s Spider. Helmed by director Murugadoss, in the film the actor played the role of a secret agent. The movie fell flat at the box office. There are speculations that Mahesh will be seen in a similar role, under the direction of Rajamouli. The flop list has another name – Paisavasool. Directed by Puri Jagannath, Nandamuri Natasimham played the role of ‘Raw’ agent in the movie. Though the audience was impressed with Balayya’s acting as a secret agent, the movie overall failed to impress the audience. NTR’s Shakti was also a disaster at the box office. In the movie, the actor had played a James Bond-style secret agent.

Well, Megastar Chiranjeevi had impressed his fans in the role of a spy in films like Spy No.1 and Rudranetra. But the way fans remember Krishna Gare for portraying secret agent roles, no actor has matched up to that level. Starting with Spy 116, the actor has played secret agent roles in many films.

