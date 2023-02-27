Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit often hogs the limelight by making striking appearances in reality shows. Her stylish couple entries at gala events and parties with husband-doctor Shriram Nene leave her fans gushing at the adorable pair. Despite being one of the most famous celebrities in the cine world, Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene’s marriage life has not always been merry and rosy, as revealed by the Devdas actress herself. Recently, Madhuri, who was featured on her husband’s YouTube channel, spoke about the difficulties she faces being a doctor’s partner. She called their marital journey to be both “tough” and yet “lovely.”

Speaking on Shriram Nene’s life as a doctor, Madhuri shared, “It’s tough because of the kind of time you guys have to keep. Whether it’s day night and the call schedules, sometimes your every other day call, sometimes you are on like maybe skip one day and you are on call."

“It’s hard because then you are the one who is looking after the kids, taking them to school, getting them back and stuff like that. Also, the timings, there might have something important happening but you are not there, because you are in the hospital looking after someone else. Sometimes I might be sick and you have to take care of someone else. Those are the things,” added the actress.

Despite all the challenges, Madhuri was all praises for her husband. She called herself to be a “proud” wife upon understanding Shriram Nene’s dedication toward patients. Addressing her husband, she said, “But I guess it’s also so heartening and I always used to feel so proud of you because whenever I saw you being so concerned about the patients you are looking after or fighting for their rights… In a marriage, it is important to know your partner.”

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress further emphasised the fact that she and Shriram Nene, made sure to look after one another and their kids - Arin and Ryan Nene in their time of need. “We made sure the kids… always felt loved and cared for. There are times when it is difficult but there are times when we know whatever we are doing in life is for the good and is something we both want," concluded Madhuri.

Shriram Nene soon interrupted his wife, calling Madhuri a “supportive wife”. “Having a supportive spouse like this, who loves you and cares about you regardless of what happens, is critical to the journey. Both of us have very challenging careers,” he said.

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene tied the nuptial knot in 1999. She moved to the US after their marriage. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time when their son Arin was born in 2003. They welcomed their second child Ryan in 2005. On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the film Maja Ma, directed by Anand Tiwari. The film failed to impress the masses.

Read all the Latest Movies News here