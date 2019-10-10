Take the pledge to vote

It’s Hard to Argue with 30 Million People on Twitter, Says 'Joker' Joaquin Phoenix

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix have been winning big at the box office with Joker. The film has been doing well on the financial front.

Updated:October 10, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
It’s Hard to Argue with 30 Million People on Twitter, Says 'Joker' Joaquin Phoenix
Image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, courtesy of Instagram

In today's time, a mid or post-credits scene has become very common with comic book-based films. It's quite unusual for a comic book film to not have a mid or post-credits scene now. Nevertheless, fans knew not to expect a post-credits scene with Joker as Todd Phillips had clearly specified that it was a standalone film and not part of any bigger universe.

Joaquin Phoenix though had a few preferences regarding the post-credits scene. Even though the idea was never executed, now it has been revealed what was running in Phoenix's mind alongside the credits. This was revealed by director Todd Phillips in an interview with Games Radar. He said, "The idea of a post-credits scene in this movie would seem wrong, and a little too light for me," Phillips said. "That wouldn't have been something we did. But Joaquin said it would be funny to put bloopers alongside the names like they did in the old days."

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix have been winning big at the box office with Joker. The film has been doing well on the financial front and has received even better reviews. The film was commended for its unbound display of violence and chaos that directly or indirectly affected and led to the birth of The Joker.

Todd Phillips had earlier stated that Joker was a response to the current era of comedy and superhero films which often hold back. Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said, "Go try to be funny nowadays with this woke culture. There were articles written about why comedies don’t work anymore—I’ll tell you why, because all the f*cking funny guys are like, ‘F*ck this sh*t, because I don’t want to offend you.’ It’s hard to argue with 30 million people on Twitter. You just can’t do it, right? So you just go, ‘I’m out.’ I’m out, and you know what? With all my comedies—I think that what comedies, in general, all have in common—is they’re irreverent. So I go, ‘How do I do something irreverent, but f*ck comedy? Oh I know, let’s take the comic book movie universe and turn it on its head with this.’ And so that’s really where that came from."

