It's Hard to Keep up With Sonu Sood in the New MTV Roadies Promo

The new promo of the upcoming season of the reality adventure show MTV Roadies was released on Saturday. The quirky video shows Sonu Sood being approached by one of the channel executives, to host the upcoming season.

Sonu takes off on a jog in the fields of Punjab as the executive tags along to make an offer. They pass through mustard fields, the rustic locales of a small village, climbs atop a water tank before Sonu breaks it to him that he has already said yes to being the host.

Picturesque locales, adventurous tasks, a revamped format and a brand new host, youth entertainment brand MTV is back with its number one adventure reality show and its new season, MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa. As the channel drops the first promo of the much-anticipated show today, as the Roadies embark on a new adventure.

Bringing an all-new experience, the audience will witness a new host, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, take on the mantle for the longest-running reality television show. Sonu Sood will be seen guiding and mentoring the contestants through the challenging, gritty and super-fun journey of the show.

Packed with never-seen-before challenges, the show which is produced by Pippip Media, promises to be a fresh new journey with surprising twists and turns.

