English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's Important to Have People Who will Call Out the Wrong: Karan Johar
Johar, who has evolved with time graduating from college romance to family dramas and will soon be helming his first period-drama in Takht, believes sycophants spread toxicity.
Image Courtesy: Karan Johar/ Twitter
Loading...
Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar believes it is important for a successful person to be around people who give their honest opinion.
Johar, who has evolved with time graduating from college romance to family dramas and will soon be helming his first period-drama in Takht, believes sycophants spread toxicity.
"To surround yourself with 'no' people and not 'yes' people. People who can tell you the wrong you're doing and what right you can do.
"It's very stupid to be deluded. The 'yes' men around you are toxic. It's important to have people who'll call out the wrong - 'this film isn't good, script isn't nice.' Sometimes you know the truth but when people praise you, you start believing," he said in a group interview.
Johar said being relevant is important if one has to continue making good art.
"I can't live in the past with my laurels. I should not take myself seriously and instead surround myself with younger people. They inspire us. It's important to hear them. I don't want to lose that relevance.
"I directed 'Student of the Year' in 2012 fully aware that there's nothing special about it, it's a simple time pass film like 'High School Musical'. But I wanted to make a film which connects with younger generation, the 12-14 year olds who would know me."
The director is currently gearing up to make his next, Takht which is set in the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.
The historical drama stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.
Johar says roping in a cast like this was "tough."
"It was not easy. Eventually I have the cast I am happy with. But yes, this was the only film I am directing where it took me a while to finalise the cast. Every other film was easier to cast but this one was challenging because of the kind of characters."
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for lavishly-mounted period dramas but Karan says there should not be any comparisons.
"Mr Bhansali's films are like beautiful canvas and I am a huge fan of his work. I am not making a film that can be compared to anything I've done or anybody else has done. I'm trying to make a film that is true to the historical events which transpired.
"My film is embedded in history. It has to be told the way it was."
Johar, who has evolved with time graduating from college romance to family dramas and will soon be helming his first period-drama in Takht, believes sycophants spread toxicity.
"To surround yourself with 'no' people and not 'yes' people. People who can tell you the wrong you're doing and what right you can do.
"It's very stupid to be deluded. The 'yes' men around you are toxic. It's important to have people who'll call out the wrong - 'this film isn't good, script isn't nice.' Sometimes you know the truth but when people praise you, you start believing," he said in a group interview.
Johar said being relevant is important if one has to continue making good art.
"I can't live in the past with my laurels. I should not take myself seriously and instead surround myself with younger people. They inspire us. It's important to hear them. I don't want to lose that relevance.
"I directed 'Student of the Year' in 2012 fully aware that there's nothing special about it, it's a simple time pass film like 'High School Musical'. But I wanted to make a film which connects with younger generation, the 12-14 year olds who would know me."
The director is currently gearing up to make his next, Takht which is set in the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.
The historical drama stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.
Johar says roping in a cast like this was "tough."
"It was not easy. Eventually I have the cast I am happy with. But yes, this was the only film I am directing where it took me a while to finalise the cast. Every other film was easier to cast but this one was challenging because of the kind of characters."
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for lavishly-mounted period dramas but Karan says there should not be any comparisons.
"Mr Bhansali's films are like beautiful canvas and I am a huge fan of his work. I am not making a film that can be compared to anything I've done or anybody else has done. I'm trying to make a film that is true to the historical events which transpired.
"My film is embedded in history. It has to be told the way it was."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Messi But Argentina 'Have to' Beat Brazil, Says Sergio Romero
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Royal Baby' News is Making Indians Search For 'When is Spring?'
- Yuvraj Singh, Sagarika Ghatge Celebrate Zaheer Khan’s Birthday in Maldives, See Pics
- TaxiFabric Co-Founder Named in #MeToo List, Maintains Radio Silence
- Post Harassment Allegations, Nana Patekar to be Replaced by This Actor in Housefull 4?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...