Its Kartik Aaryan vs Kriti Sanon as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Panipat Clash at the Box Office
Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat: The Great Betrayal' and Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh will be releasing on December 6, 2019. While Kriti Sanon will play the lead in Panipat, she reportedly has a special role in the latter.
Image: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Ashutosh Gowariker's highly anticipated period drama Panipat: The Great Betrayal is set to release on December 6th. The female lead of the film is Kriti Sanon who plays Parvati Bai, the wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, played by Arjun Kapoor. While the film looks promising, it will clash at the box-office with the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.
Interesting thing being, Kriti has worked with Kartik in Luka Chuppi and has appeared with him on Koffee With Karan. The actors share a comfortable equation onscreen and often hang out with common Bollywood colleagues. Both actors have a good reputation among the young audience and it will be interesting to see who wins the box office battle come December 6.
However, there will be a class of Kriti Vs Kriti too, as apparently Kriti Sanon will be appearing in a small role in Pati, Patni Aur Woh.
According to the Free Press Journal, Kriti has filmed a special role with Kartik. “Kriti had shot for her role in Pati Patni Aur Woh long time ago with Kartik Aryan. Their pictures were out from the set but not too much information on her role has come out. It is a small but special character, which she has played and interestingly both the films are releasing on same day,” a source said.
Kartik and Kriti were last seen together in Luka Chuppi which was an a success at the box office and the actors were praised for their chemistry. Now, it will be interesting to see what these two will do in their respective new movies. As for Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film was supposed to release in 2020, but the makers chose to release it in 2019 as they finished the shoot on time.
On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles. She has also joined Houseful 4 co-star Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey.
