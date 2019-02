It’s Like Encroaching Someone’s Property: Anurag Kashyap on Tussle Over 'Womaniya' with Pritish Nandy

Anurag Kashyap and Pritish Nandy are in a tussle over the title of a film, 'Womaniya'. Last month Kashyap took to Twitter to announce that the film starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar goes on the floor from February 10, and now it is reported that there's a conflict over the title.As per a report in Mumbai Mirror , Kashyap who holds the Intellectual Property Rights for the term ‘womaniya’ for his film Gangs of Wasseypur song couldn't officially register it as a film's title because it has already been registered under Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.Citing contradiction in the law, the filmmaker told the tabloid, "I don’t even know if it’s legal to do this. It’s like encroaching on someone’s property, then asking for an obscene amount of money to get off it. We have been politely requesting Nandy for the title for a very long time and have even consulted lawyers on the matter. We’ve been told that no one can hoard a title. But to get a censor certificate, the producers’ association has to register the title which makes the law contradictory."As a response to it, Nandy detailed that the title 'Womaniya' is owned by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and is registered with the trade body, Indian Motion Pictures Producer’s Association and Trade Mark registry, a Government of India body. He also said, that both IMPPA and FMC (Film Makers Conbine) have written to Kashyap multiple times asking him not to use it.However, Kashyap denied being contacted by the authorities concerning the title.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.