It's Like Whole Planet Getting Detention: Jerry Seinfeld On Coronavirus

New York: Popular comedian Jerry Seinfeld said visiting a restaurant recently felt like an exciting and odd thing due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led people to stay at home to avoid the contagion. Seinfeld, 66, made a virtual appearance on ‘The Late Show’ to speak to host Stephen Colbert about his new book.

“It’s like the whole planet getting detention,” the comedian said about the pandemic while talking about his first trip to a restaurant since February. “It was the most exciting, odd, strange thing,” Seinfeld recalled. Seinfeld’s new book, a memoir, is titled Is This Anything?. Asked about its meaning, the comedian said, “Is this anything is what you say before you try your bit out on another comedian.

“This book is everything I’ve done with my life that’s my whole life in a book,” Seinfeld said.

  • First Published: October 7, 2020, 1:21 PM IST
