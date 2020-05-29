It's 'Love in the Time of Corona' for Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg

Kalki Koechlin’s latest social media post will show you how to “love in the time of corona.” Kalki along with her partner Guy Hershberg stood in front of the mirror with a DSLR camera in hand. The couple clicked away adorable pictures, few of them Kalki posted to her Instagram page.

The camera caught Kalki and Hershberg in the midst of candid and pure moments.

Posting the love-filled shots, the Gully Boy actress wrote, “Love in the time of Corona#sefies #yoursandmine @guyhershberg ”.

Kalki and Guy Hershberg became parents to baby girl, Sappho on February 7.

The 36-year-old actress has been enjoying motherhood and keeps sharing delightful glimpses with her little bundle of joy.

During the lockdown, That Girl In Yellow Boots actress has been serenading melodious tunes for baby girl and it is all things bliss.

A few days ago, we came across a video on her Instagram account where she is singing the song, ‘La vie en rose’

“Sharing our interpretation of Edith Piaf's sweet love song with a little improvising from Sappho(sic.),” reads her post.

A while back, the Sacred Games 2 actress also sang a sweet tune for little Sappho in Bengali.

