It's My Choice: Neha Dhupia Cheekily Brings Roadies Reference In Anniversary Post For Angad

Neha Dhupia celebrated her second marriage anniversary with husband Angad Bedi on May 10. The actress, who tied the knot with Angad in a low-key ceremony in New Delhi, two years ago, shared a series of gorgeous pictures of the couple on her social media.

However, what grabbed everyone's attention was the post that she wrote alongside those photos. Neha cheekily brought in her Roadies controversy in the post as she wrote, "Happy anniversary my love ... to two years of togetherness ... “Angad is like 1. The love of my life 2. a suport system 3. a great father,4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever. It’s like I have 5 bfs in one...it’s my choice. #thosewhoknowknow @Imangadbedi.” (sic)

Happy anniversary my love ... to two years of togetherness 💕... "Angad is like 1. The love of my life 2. a suport system 3. a great father,4. My best friend and 5. The most annoying roommate ever. It's like I have 5 bfs in one...it's my choice." #thosewhoknowknow @Imangadbedi pic.twitter.com/dmlZFW0IZ0 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2020

For the uninitiated, the controversy started after an episode of the recent season of MTV Roadies Revolution, wherein Neha, who is a gang leader, reprimanded a male contestant for slapping a girl for allegedly cheating on him with five other boys. She also defended the girl, saying as far as cheating goes, "it's her choice."

Neha's comments, however, did not go down well with netizens, with many labelling her as "a fake feminist."

Meanwhile, to celebrate their anniversary, the actors went live on their social media channels. "We’ll raise the toast to two years of our marriage with our fans, by going live on social media. I’ll be interviewing Angad on marriage, and the questions are going to be a complete surprise to him. He’ll be on the hot seat facing all the questions and we’ll also be taking fans queries," Neha said in a recent interview.