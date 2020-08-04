'It's My Film Too': Angad Bedi Calls Nepotism Backlash Against Gunjan Saxena Biopic Unfair

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been receiving a lot of flak in its pre-release stage because of the nepotism debate raging in the industry currently. The promotional updates from the film have invited trolling and hate messages from people who have been calling out Janhvi's privilege on social media.

The absence of Karan Johar and Dharma Productions from its trailer and poster was also noticed. Actor Angad Bedi, who plays Janhvi's brother in the film, has called this backlash "unfair".

In an interview to Mid-Day, he said, "It's my film, too... Everyone has a right to their opinion, but people are spitting fire against one another. The flak (that the film is receiving) is unfair. Every industry is competitive."

"I have auditioned for over 300 movies, and every rejection has been a learning experience. My role in Soorma led me to this film. I had gone to meet Shashank [Khaitan], who, in turn, made me meet Sharan. After I tested for the role, Sharan told Karan (Johar) he wanted me for the part. There are lakhs of people in the industry, so it's only fair that we all get a chance. Actors are like any other professional who work for a pay cheque," he added.

He further added, "I have made my career here, I make money from it to look after my family and in so many years, I have not had one bad producer. Of course, that’s my own trajectory and journey which is independent of someone else’s experience. I did Ungli, years ago, with him. There are lacs of people in the industry so it’s only fair that we all stand a fair chance."