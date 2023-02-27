Ram Charan is currently busy promoting his blockbuster film RRR in the US, which is competing at the 95th Academy in the Best Original Song category. The celebration for the team is at its peak. SS Rajamouli’s directorial bagged four awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards on Saturday with the film bagging Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Original song for Naatu Naatu and Best Stunts. Amid the busy schedule, the actor made time to attend a private wedding. The ceremony was also attended by Venkatesh Daggubati, who hailed Ram Charan.

A video is now making rounds on social media. The video shared by a fan page on Twitter shows, Venkatesh, introducing Ram Charan as he welcomed him. Ram is looking handsome in his black outfit. He donned a black-on-black ensemble paired with a white shirt. On the other hand, Venkatesh opted for a causal look for the day as he donned a high-neck black sweater paired with black denim layered with a checked jacket.

In the video, Venkatesh can be heard saying, “It’s Naatu Naatu time Mr Charan! All the awards go to Charan.” Ram was elated by his words and said, “Thank you, Venky Anna.”

“All the Awards Goes to Mr. Charan" - @VenkyMama ❤️FYI - Charan & Venkatesh gaaru Attended a Private Wedding Event in USA !!#ManOfMassesRamCharan @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/vdObZGXd0A — Trends RamCharan (@TweetRamCharan) February 26, 2023

In another video, the F3 actor can be seen shaking his legs to Naatu Naatu.

Even Ram Charan’s uncle Naga Babu Kondiela shared an unseen picture of themselves from an event and penned a proud note for his nephew. In the candid picture, both can be seen hugging and laughing. Naga Babu stated that Ram Charan made them all proud by steering their family legacy to international shores.

“My Dear Charan Babu, Ram Charan… You made us all proud by steering our Family Legacy to International Shores and making a Mark for self. Love you, son,” Naga Babu wrote.

My Dear Charan Babu @AlwaysRamCharan …You made us all proud by steering our Family Legacy to International Shores and making a Mark for self.Love you son 😘😘@KChiruTweets @KonidelaPro pic.twitter.com/pGD0E37aYA— Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) February 26, 2023

SS Rajamouli is making the nation proud with huge acclaim and international awards for his recent blockbuster RRR. The film, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is currently in the Oscars 2023 race as Naatu Naatu got nominated under the Best Song category. The song has been composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Chandrabose.

The blockbuster movie featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the titular roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem, respectively. The film also featured Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran in prominent roles.

