‘It’s Never too Late to Start’: Shreyas Talpade Drops Kuan Pravin Tambe? Trailer

Calling it the “most inspiring cricket story ever told,” actor Shreyas Talpade rolled out the trailer of his new film Kaun Pravin Tambe on his social media platforms.

The film is based on the extraordinary story of an underdog cricketer Pravin Tambe. Beating all odds, Pravin made his league debut at the age of 41 without playing any international or first-class cricket before that.

Shreyas, who will be playing the protagonist, shared the trailer on his Instagram page and wrote, “’Bas ek aur over’, karte karte duniya ki sabse badi league tak pahunch gaye! Wah Pravin Tambe, kya story hai aapki!”

Referring to the evocative story of the cricketer, Shreyas further wrote, “It’s never too late to start”.

In the beginning of the trailer, former cricketer Rahul Dravid can be seen talking about Pravin Tambe at a conference. He says, “A lot of time people expect me to come here and talk about Tendulkar and Laxman and Ganguly and Kumble.” Dravid further says that he would rather prefer to tell the story of Pravin Tambe.

Subsequently, the trailer shows the hardships faced by Pravin Tambe and how his parents insisted that he get a job. Reflecting the passion of the cricketer, at one point Shreyas is heard saying that he will only work at a “cricket company.”

Notably, Shreyas had done another cricket-centric film Iqbal in 2005. Highlighting that, he wrote alongside the trailer that he kick-started his career with Iqbal 18 years ago. He shared that Pravin Tambe is special for him because “of this man’s journey, his struggles, and wins.”

Further, Shreyas hoped that viewers would shower the same love for Pravin Tambe as they did years ago for Iqbal. “I hope I can live up to your story,” added Shreyas while tagging Pravin.

The right-arm leg spinner Pravin Tambe played for Rajasthan Royals, making his IPL debut at the age of 41. Reportedly, Pravin will be seen playing for the same team in this season of IPL as well.

Besides Shreyas Talpade, the film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Anjali Patil and Parambrata Chatterjee among others. It is slated to be released on April 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

