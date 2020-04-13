It's Not A Global Party Guys, It's A Global Pandemic: Farah Khan Blasts Bollywood Stars Yet Again

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has yet again taken a sly dig at Bollywood celebrities for posting workout videos during the crucial times of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the world.

During an interview with senior film journalist Rajeev Masand, Farah said even though she is aware that Bollywood is not known to be an industry of "deep thinking," those videos seemed "a little shallow" to her.

"I want to apologise to everybody who got scared. I know I took off. Please workout. I walk one hour around the balcony every day. I was disturbed with the frivolity of the situation. It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic.

"There are other things you can do right now, there was a glut of everyone wanting to be seen, and wanting to be on Insta. It seemed a little shallow. We already don’t have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution. It just seemed like everything was about ‘look at me, look at me,'" she said.

Without mentioning any specific names, Farah had criticised Bollywood stars in an Instagram video, saying that the people around the world have "bigger concerns" than working out during the ongoing global pandemic.

During the interview, Farah further clarified that her "rant" wasn't aimed at any particular celebrity.

"But it was just like, 'Guys, this can't be the only problem; figure out a way how to help your neighbours or send food to people.' You can't just be, 'Oh my god, my gym is shut.' My daughters are 12 years old, they are figuring out how to feed stray dogs. My son is stressed and wants to write songs about something that can help. So, you can't flaunt your privilege at this time. I know you can but you should not," she added.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have been sharing their workout photos and videos on social media to seemingly trying to improve moral of those staying home in favour of social distancing.

Even though Farah didn't directly mention anyone in the video she had posted, it was quite evident that she was clearly not happy with her colleagues.