It's Not About YOU Anymore: Kriti Sanon Seems to Hint at Sushant Singh Rajput Case in Cryptic Note

Kriti Sanon has been penning down some of her thoughts and musings on Instagram, and the latest one seems to be hinting at the current debate around the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His death, on June 14, triggered a series of debates and controversies in Bollywood, from nepotism to drug menace, leading to several film and political personalities getting involved.

Kriti's latest post seems to say that three months later, the issue is not just about the actor's untimely death anymore. It seems to have become more about the people who are voicing their opinions about it.

As if addressing her Raabta co-star, Kriti's cryptic note read, "They fight for you. Then they fight with each other. An unstoppable chaos. And it's not about YOU anymore. It's about them. Maybe it always was..."

The post was liked by more than several actors including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Radhika Madan, Preity Zinta, Arjun Kapoor and Mukesh Chhabra. Kriti received both flak and applause from her followers on the post.

One comment read, "So true! Justice for SSR is lost in between the media, the politicians and the so called feminists." While another said, "First speak up for ur friend, who can't speak for himself now, putting this cryptic quotes might give u tad bit of relief from your guilt trip for not raising voice...SPEAK UP bcoz TRUTH LIBERATES (sic)."

