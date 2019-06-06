It’s Not Been Easy to Emulate Kapil Dev’s Body Mechanics for 83, Says Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, who is currently filming 83, a Kabir Khan directorial revolving around India’s 1983 cricket World Cup win, says it has been pretty challenging for him to get right the then skipper and captain Kapil Dev’s body mechanics.

Talking about getting Kapil’s body language and mannerisms right, Ranveer, who plays the legendary cricketer in the film, said at India Today’s Salaam Cricket 2019, “Mushkil hai. There’s a lot of neck and back in it. His body mechanics are very unique to him. Only his body, the way it is genetically structured, can execute that action. It is very tough to emulate. But I have been at it. I have changed my own body mechanics around to be able to do it.”

The Gully Boy actor was recently at Lords in London to shoot for the film. On his experience of playing cricket at the iconic stadium, he said, “This is the Mecca of cricket. Lords mein aana matlab yeh hoti hai life. Aap subah utho, Lords aao aur 3-4 ghante batting, bowling aur fielding karo, legends ko milo. (Coming to Lord’s means this is the life – Wake up, Come to Lord’s, bat, bowl and field for 3-4 hours, meet the legends). Overall, this entire experience has been so rewarding and joyous.”

Also starring Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin in important roles, 83 will release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

