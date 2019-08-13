Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

It's Not Necessary to Be a Bollywood Star to Be Recognised, Says Nithya Menen

Directed by Jagan Shakti and revolving around India’s Mars Orbiter Mission, Mission Mangal is slated to release on August 15.

News18.com

August 13, 2019
It's Not Necessary to Be a Bollywood Star to Be Recognised, Says Nithya Menen
Image: Instagram/Nithya Menen
Loading...

South star Nithya Menen, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Jagan Shakti’s forthcoming film Mission Mangal, says she doesn’t get the hype around the Hindi film industry.

"For me, Bollywood is just another language as I work in four different languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam),” she told Mid-Day.

On why she chose to do a Hindi film about a decade after making her feature film debut, Nithya said, “I didn't want to succumb to the pressure of doing a Hindi film. I felt that people weren't able to understand my space. I have always been content-driven and that's what worked with Mission Mangal.”

Nithya also believes that one doesn’t necessarily have to be a Bollywood star to enjoy pan-India recognition. Citing an anecdote, she revealed, "Few months ago, I stepped out of a Mumbai restaurant and was surprised to see people asking me for selfies. Later, I figured that the dubbed version of South films are popular. It's not necessary to be a Bollywood star to be recognised."

Along with Nithya, Mission Mangal also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha and Kirti Kulhari in important roles. Revolving around India’s Mars Orbiter Mission, it is slated to release on August 15.

