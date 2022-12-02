'It’s Not Rocket Science': Kartik Aaryan On His Biggest Takeaway From Bollywood

After taking the box office by storm with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan has now taken the audience on a nail-biting journey with Freddy. The psychological thriller premiered on Disney+ Hotstar today, November 2. Ahead of the much-anticipated film’s release, Kartik left no stone unturned to promote it across the country.

As Kartik Aaryan completed over a decade in the film industry, he took a stroll down memory lane and revealed his biggest takeaway from Bollywood in a recent promotional interview for Freddy. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, the Dhamaka star spoke about being “totally raw” when he set foot in the industry with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011.

Talking about his attempt to figure out how the industry functions, Kartik said “I was in college when I did Pyaar Ka Punchnama. I was totally raw, and I was trying to figure out how the industry functions. I understood there is more to films than acting and that I figured out much later in life.” He further added, “It took me 4-5 years to get noticed, people didn’t even know my name. They used to call me different names like ‘guy who says monologues’ and all. So I consider Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety my launch film, which gave me the entry as a hero.”

During his chat with the entertainment portal, Kartik said that his journey has been a learning process for him. “Then things just went on, with the back-to-back projects. It has been a learning process. But it is more like a human management thing also in this industry where you need to be understanding as well about what people are trying to convey. And what I’ve understood in all these years is that It’s not rocket science, It’s more of commonsense,” concluded the 32-year-old actor.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has a slew of films in the pipeline. He is currently working on Satyaprem Ki Katha. The romantic drama is in the production stage and is expected to be wrapped up soon. Kartik also has the family entertainer Shehzada in his kitty. It is an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Read all the Latest Movies News here