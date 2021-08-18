CHANGE LANGUAGE
It's Official: Her Name Now is Yami Gautam Dhar

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam wed in June

Yami Gautam married her 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' director Aditya Dhar in June in a private ceremony.

Actress Yami Gautam has added her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar’s last name on all her social media accounts.

The actress is now ‘Yami Gautam Dhar’ on Twitter and on Instagram.

Yami married her ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ director Aditya Dhar in June in a private ceremony.

The 32-year-old had then shared a picture from their wedding venue and said they were both private people and preferred to get married in presence of family and close friends.

On the professional front, Yami has her diary full with a packed schedule. Her line-up includes films such as ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’ and ‘Lost’.

The actress will play a crime reporter in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s ‘Lost’, a kindergarten teacher, who takes children as hostages in ‘A Thursday’ and an IPS officer in ‘Dasvi.’

first published:August 18, 2021, 13:26 IST