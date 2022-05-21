It’s Official. TMKOC’s Shailesh Lodha Is All Set To Star In Waah Bhai Waah

Renowned poet and writer Shailesh Lodha, who became a household name as the eponymous character in the show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been in the news for a while now. While it had already been reported that the writer-actor was quitting the show even while the makers kept cajoling him to continue, looks like the prospects of him continuing are bleak now because apparently, he has a new show on his cards now.

Lodha will now appear as a host for a Shemaroo show. The official handle of Shemaroo TV teased a show named Waah Bhai Waah along with a caption that asked viewers to guess who the presenter was. It does not require much effort to recognise Lodha from the teaser where he says, “Taiyyar rahiye, aa rahe hain hum jald hi (Get ready, we are coming soon)”.

This clearly shows that Shailesh Lodha is now leaving Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and going to start his new innings through this new show titled Waah Ji Waah. He has also started shooting for this show from today, some pictures of which are currently viral on social media.

Wah Bhai Wah will see poets reciting satirical poems on current issues. They will also be entertaining the audience with comical poems. Besides being a host, Lodha is also expected to recite a few poems

Lodha was associated with Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception 14 years ago. It had come as a shock to fans when news of his exit had spread. Although he did not provide a reason for his exit, a source close to him had said that he felt his character had become lost in the ensemble and that also after the pandemic was over, he had got busy with his kavi sammelans.

