English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's Our Way of Supporting Nation in Hard Times: 'Total Dhamaal' Director on Not Releasing Film in Pakistan
Filmmaker Indra Kumar says it was his team's decision to prevent the release of 'Total Dhamaal' in Pakistan.
Aamir Khan poses with 'Total Dhamaal' cast members on the first day of the shoot, held in Mumbai on January 09, 2018. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Filmmaker Indra Kumar says it was his team's decision to prevent the release of Total Dhamaal in Pakistan.
On Monday, the cast of the third installment of 'Dhamaal' franchise, announced that movie will not release in Pakistan in the wake of terror attack on CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
Standing by the decision,Indra Kumar told IANS: "Being a part of Indian film industry, it's my and my team's way of protest against the heinous terror attack.
"It's our way of supporting our nation in hard time. Why should we release our movie in a country which is attacking our people?"
"The whole team including actors Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, mutually decided and came to the conclusion of abandoning the release of the film in Pakistan," he added.
Asked if he really feels that film trade with Pakistan must stop completely, he said: "I never want the two nations to fight or have hatred against each other. I always wish for peace but now looking at the situation, looking at those young martyrs and their families, how can I talk about trade with that nation.
"People are angry and their anger is justified. I am with my countrymen and to support them... I am not releasing my film in Pakistan."
The director also has high hopes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Modiji is a great leader. I am sure he will find out some way," he added.
Apart from cancelling the release of the film in Pakistan, the team of Total Dhamaal has donated Rs 50 lakh to the families of the jawans who lost their lives in the attack.
In the worst terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in the state in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber on February 14 rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district, killing 40 troopers.
Follow @News18Movies for more
On Monday, the cast of the third installment of 'Dhamaal' franchise, announced that movie will not release in Pakistan in the wake of terror attack on CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
Standing by the decision,Indra Kumar told IANS: "Being a part of Indian film industry, it's my and my team's way of protest against the heinous terror attack.
"It's our way of supporting our nation in hard time. Why should we release our movie in a country which is attacking our people?"
"The whole team including actors Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, mutually decided and came to the conclusion of abandoning the release of the film in Pakistan," he added.
Asked if he really feels that film trade with Pakistan must stop completely, he said: "I never want the two nations to fight or have hatred against each other. I always wish for peace but now looking at the situation, looking at those young martyrs and their families, how can I talk about trade with that nation.
"People are angry and their anger is justified. I am with my countrymen and to support them... I am not releasing my film in Pakistan."
The director also has high hopes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Modiji is a great leader. I am sure he will find out some way," he added.
Apart from cancelling the release of the film in Pakistan, the team of Total Dhamaal has donated Rs 50 lakh to the families of the jawans who lost their lives in the attack.
In the worst terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in the state in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber on February 14 rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district, killing 40 troopers.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rana Daggubati Shares an Emotional Post on Grandfather D Ramanaidu's Death Anniversary
- Google Clarifies That it Has no Evidence That Google Images Ranked Pakistani Flag in The 'Toilet Paper' Search
- Unable to Hold Herself Back, Neha Kakkar Once Again Breaks Down on the Sets of Reality Show
- Shai Hope: A Budding Great for West Indies
- Facebook is a Digital Gangster? UK Lawmakers Believe Mark Zuckerberg Doesn't Show Leadership
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results