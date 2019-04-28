English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's Pad Man vs Iron Man: Akshay Kumar Dresses as Avengers Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr
From fans to critics to celebrities, everybody seems to be rejoicing the culmination of phase three of Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the release Avengers: Endgame. The latest one to join hullaballoo is India's Pad Man, Akshay Kumar.
Smashing box office records and taking social media by a storm, Avengers: Endgame has become a rage. From fans to critics to celebrities, everybody seems to be rejoicing the culmination of phase three of Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest one to join hullaballoo is India's Pad Man, Akshay Kumar, who attended the special screening of the film on its release day in Mumbai.
And clearly, the Bollywood actor is in RDJ's #TeamStark. After watching Marvel's latest outing, Kumar took to social media to share a picture of himself adjacent to Robert Downey Jr (who plays Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe) wearing a similar tie to that of the Hollywood actor.
"When Iron Man wears the same tie as you!" wrote the Kesari actor along with the picture and hashtagged it as #WhoWoreItBetter.
Soon after, social media users rushed to the comment section to claim which one of them pulled off the look better. While Akshay Kumar fans rooted for him, RDJ fans stated "It's always robert! Robert>Akshay!"
RDJ shared his picture in the Givenchy tie a day before as headed for Avengers Endgame press tour. He wrote,"#flashbackfriday already ?!?!? @avengers #press #tour #2019 #TeamStark #hair @davynewkirk #style @jeanneyangstyle (📸 @jimmy_rich ) #thankyou (Does the #suit make the man or #viceversa ? ) #fbf" (sic)
Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame opened enormously with a record Rs 1,186 crore earnings worldwide. The film also beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for preview record with Rs 419 crore in Thursday evening US previews this week.
The film continued smashing records at the international box office, crushing Rs 2,130 crore in just its first two days, reports Deadline.
The film's star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.
