1-min read

It’s Pagle Azam Versus Jawaani Jaaneman This Friday

Directed by Vikas P Kavathekar and APS Raghuvanshi, the film features Lilliput, Sonia Sharma, Mannat Procha, Ravi Man, Abhinay Sharma and Sahil Patel in pivotal roles.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2020, 8:59 PM IST
It’s Pagle Azam Versus Jawaani Jaaneman This Friday
Directed by Vikas P Kavathekar and APS Raghuvanshi, the film features Lilliput, Sonia Sharma, Mannat Procha, Ravi Man, Abhinay Sharma and Sahil Patel in pivotal roles.

Pagle Azam, relying on the energy of newcomers, is all set to lock horns with Saif Ali Khan’s jawaani Jaaneman at the ticket window on January 31. Directed by Vikas P Kavathekar and APS Raghuvanshi, the film features Lilliput, Sonia Sharma, Mannat Procha, Ravi Man, Abhinay Sharma and Sahil Patel in pivotal roles.

“It was quite tough because I am not from a film background but somehow all the struggle paid off. Thankfully, the environment on the sets was light and it eased my worries,” said Mannat.

Abhinay was working as an engineer when he was selected for the film. He said, “My boss encouraged me to pursue my dreams, so I came to Mumbai. I started doing theatre. I was also one of the participants of Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. Slowly I started getting smaller parts in shows and then I got Pagle Azam.”

Sonia insists that Pagle Azam is a family entertainer. She said, “Laugh is the medicine for healthy and happy life and our film provides exactly that.”

However, the film’s performance will also depend on its ability to stand its ground against Saif Ali Khan’s much publicised film.

