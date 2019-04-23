It's Rakul Preet Singh! This 'De De Pyaar De' Actress is Definitely a Multitasker.

De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh managed both - professional commitment and her personal shopping time - while shooting for the movie’s song Tu Mila To Haina.The song’s picturisation locations cover popular shopping zones like Oxford Street and Hyde Park in London and Rakul was seen at the sets with shopping bags after her brief shopping trip at nearby stores.Talking about Tu Mila Toh Haina song shooting experience, Rakul said, “’Tu Mila To Haina’ is my favorite song. It reflects my personality very well. And we had a blast shooting for the song. We shot for some portions of ‘Tu Mila To Haina’ at Oxford Street, which is the main hub for shopping. So, we ended up shopping from stores in between shots, it was just too tempting and a lot of fun.”A person close to Rakul also confirmed her shopping venture in between Tu Mila Toh Haina shoot by saying that when you are surrounded by top brands and fashion-forward styles, it’s almost impossible to resist the temptation of shopping. And that’s exactly what happened with our stylish lady Rakul Preet Singh, who plays Ashish’s (Ajay Devgn) love interest in the film De De Pyaar De.The source added, “Some portions of this romantic number were being filmed at the shopper’s paradise in London – Oxford Street & Hyde Park. When you are surrounded by top brands and fashion-forward styles, it’s almost impossible to resist the temptation of shopping.”The Bollywood movie De De Pyaar De will release on May 17 and has Akiv Ali, Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg.Actress Rakul made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Yaariyan, opposite Himansh Kohli.