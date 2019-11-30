Take the pledge to vote

It’s Similar to What Alia Bhatt Did in Gully Boy: Ananya Panday on Her Next Khaali Peeli

In 'Khaali Peeli', Ananya Panday will be playing the role of a local Mumbai girl speaking in a typical style and accent of the city. Alia Bhatt played a similar 'Bambaiya' character in 'Gully Boy'.

News18.com

Updated:November 30, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
Ranveer Singh may have been the star of Gully Boy but Alia Bhatt won over many hearts for her role. Not only that but her role is now serving as an inspiration for Ananya Panday's for the latter's character in the upcoming film Khaali Peeli.

Ananya Panday is currently filming alongside Ishaan Khatter for an upcoming supernatural comedy thriller titled Khaali Peeli set in the city of Mumbai. Talking about her role to TOI, she said, "I play a girl from Mumbai in the film and so, I will be seen speaking in the Bambaiya language. It’s similar to what Alia Bhatt did in Gully Boy. I don't know if I can be as good as Alia, but I will definitely try to match up to her."

Panday also expressed her pleasure at getting the chance to experiment with her accents over the course of her roles. She will be making her next appearance on the big screen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. She went on to reveal that in the film she will be seen speaking in a typical Delhi girl accent.

This will be very different from her character in Khaali Peeli where she will be required to speak in a typical Mumbai style and accent. Pati Patni Aur Woh is set to release on December 6 and Khaali Peeli on June 12 next year.

