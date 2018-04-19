English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's Terrible to Even Talk About It: Amitabh Bachchan on Kathua Rape Case
When asked about his reaction, the 75-year-old star, who has been the face of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, said it was painful to even talk about it.
File image of Amitabh Bachchan.
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity from Bollywood to condemn the Kathua rape incident, saying he feels "disgusted" by it.
"Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghin aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat. It's terrible to even talk about it.
The actor was speaking at the song launch of his upcoming film "102 Not Out", in which he stars along with Rishi Kapoor.
Several Bollywood celebrities have reacted angrily over the incidents and have demanded justice for the victims of the Kathua, Unnao and Surat rape cases that have generated a massive outrage against the perpetrators.
In Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old child from a minority nomadic community was allegedly held in captivity in a small village temple for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.
The incident has sparked massive, countrywide outrage among people.
