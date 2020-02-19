It’s the Way We Hang Out: Alia Bhatt Explains the Unusual Announcement of Brahmastra Release Date

Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's took a sigh of relief after the actors recently announced the release date of their much-anticipated movie Brahmastra. Contrary to the norms, the lead actors announced the release date on social media by sharing a fun video of their casual outing with Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Now, days after, at an award function, when the actress was asked about the announcement, the actress explained the announcement video.

“It is very us. Ranbir always harrowing Ayaan, Ayaan always asking me to get off my phone. And Mr. Bachchan just sitting there silently just saying a few effective words, but they are very effective. It’s the way we hang out," she told the reporter at the red carpet.

For the unversed, in the announcement video, Ranbir was seen complaining to filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, as to when will he announce the date. All this while Amitabh Bachchan is seen silently sitting between them on his phone. Alia is the one recording the whole situation on her camera. As the date December 4, 2020 is finalised, Amitabh tweets the date immediately.

Check out the video here:

Alia recently bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in Gully Boy. She shared the same on her instagram and thanked the entire cast and crew of the film.



