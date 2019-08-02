It's Unfortunate but She Has Every Right, Says Nitesh Tiwari on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood
Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari says Zaira Wasim has every right to live her life the way she wants to.
Director Nitesh Tiwari. (Image: IANS)
Director Nitesh Tiwari, who introduced Kashmir-born actress Zaira Wasim into Bollywood with his blockbuster 2016 film Dangal, sees her decision of quitting acting as unfortunate but says it's completely her call.
"She has every right to live her life the way she wants to. It's unfortunate (that) such a talented actress is walking away, but yeah we have to live with it," Tiwari told IANS.
"But at the end of the day, it's her call... who else rather than her to decide what she wants to do with her life," he added.
In a surprising move that got Bollywood and her fans polarised, the National Award-winning actress announced her "disassociation" from acting in June, saying it interfered with her faith and religion. In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, Wasim said she realised "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here (in Bollywood)".
Wasim will be soon seen in Shonali Bose’s forthcoming film The Sky is Pink, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. Meanwhile, Tiwari is looking forward to the release of his directorial Chhichhore, which features Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Its trailer is expected to be out on August 4.
