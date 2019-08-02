Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

It's Unfortunate but She Has Every Right, Says Nitesh Tiwari on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari says Zaira Wasim has every right to live her life the way she wants to.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 8:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
It's Unfortunate but She Has Every Right, Says Nitesh Tiwari on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood
Director Nitesh Tiwari. (Image: IANS)
Loading...

Director Nitesh Tiwari, who introduced Kashmir-born actress Zaira Wasim into Bollywood with his blockbuster 2016 film Dangal, sees her decision of quitting acting as unfortunate but says it's completely her call.

"She has every right to live her life the way she wants to. It's unfortunate (that) such a talented actress is walking away, but yeah we have to live with it," Tiwari told IANS. 

"But at the end of the day, it's her call... who else rather than her to decide what she wants to do with her life," he added. 

In a surprising move that got Bollywood and her fans polarised, the National Award-winning actress announced her "disassociation" from acting in June, saying it interfered with her faith and religion. In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, Wasim said she realised "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here (in Bollywood)".

Wasim will be soon seen in Shonali Bose’s forthcoming film The Sky is Pink, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. Meanwhile, Tiwari is looking forward to the release of his directorial Chhichhore, which features Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Its trailer is expected to be out on August 4.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram