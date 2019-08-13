It's Disturbing for Me as Father, Says Raja Chaudhary on Palak Tiwari's Domestic Abuse Case

On Sunday, TV actress Shweta Tiwari filed a police complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli, alleging that her 19-year-old daughter Palak has been subjected to domestic abuse. The teenager also penned a lengthy note on Instagram, thanking everyone who came out in support of her and her family. She clarified the matter alleging that Abhinav made "inappropriate and disturbing remarks" towards her.

Palak's father Raja Chaudhary, Shweta's first husband, has now spoken up about the matter, saying that the incident is extremely disturbing for him as a father. Talking about the police complaint filed against Abhinav, Raja said, "I learnt about it through the media. I have been in touch with my daughter and checked on her this morning. She told me not to worry and that she is fine. It's very disturbing for me as a father."

Domestic violence was the cause behind the dissolution of Shweta and Raja's marriage as well. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress married Raja in 1998 and filed for a divorce in 2007 after nine years of marriage. She married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 after dating for almost three years. Shweta and Abhinav have a two-and-half-year old son, Reyansh.

Shweta, along with Palak, filed a complaint at Samta Nagar police station (Kandivali East) against Abhinav on Sunday. A police official said, "Shweta Tiwari has registered a case of molestation against Abhinav Kohli. He would make obscene comments about her daughter and even show her obscene videos. He was arrested under Sections 509, 354 (a), 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and 67-A of the IT Act on Sunday, and produced before the court yesterday."

Over the past couple of years, there have been rumours of trouble in Shweta's marriage with Abhinav. Last year, both Shweta and Palak had unfollowed Abhinav on Instagram. While the actress started following him some time later, Palak didn't.

