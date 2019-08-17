Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

It’s Very Sad That Two Heroes Don’t Want to Work Together These Days, Says Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal opened big on Thursday, earning Rs 29 crore on day one.

IANS

Updated:August 17, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
It's Very Sad That Two Heroes Don't Want to Work Together These Days, Says Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar. (Photo: IANS)
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar finds it "sad" that actors these days are reluctant to sign films having two or more heroes, and instead opt only for solo-hero films.

"To be honest and without taking names, actors in our industry still don't understand the fact that they should do two-hero or three-hero subjects. They are not doing it. I have tried to find out why they don't want to do it. Everybody wants to do a solo hero subject. The earlier generation—my generation—did it. They even worked in three-hero subjects," Akshay said at a promotional event for his new film, Mission Mangal on Friday. 

Akshay, who has featured alongside five actresses in Mission Mangal, said, "These days two heroes hardly want to work together. Even if they do, they do it after repeated requests. This doesn't happen in Hollywood. It only happens here and it is very sad."

Expressing his interest in doing a multiple-hero film, he said, "I would love to work in a four-hero or five-hero subject. It doesn't matter as long as your role is fine and you know you are part of a good film. I don't know, is it the insecurity that matters to them (actors of today) or anything else, I have failed to understand."

The actor was quizzed on how comfortable he was in taking a backseat and giving the centre-stage to actresses, like he’d done in Mission Mangal. "Many a time I have done things like this. In Khakee, I even let the heroine kill me. Honestly, I don't even 

care," he said.

"My criterion is to find a movie that is good, great and hit. It doesn't matter what my role is. Even if my role is a small one, it's fine," concluded Akshay.

Mission Mangal, which released on Thursday, earned Rs 29 crore on day one. Along with Akshay, the film also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and HG Dattatreya in pivotal roles.

