'Ittefaq': Veteran Actress Reena Roy On Sonakshi Sinha's Resemblance With Her

Veteran actress Reena Roy was one of the leading ladies of Hindi cinema in the 70s and 80s. With her acting prowess and charming personality, she made a strong footing in the film industry. Recently, in an interview with First Post, Reena opened up about Sonakshi Sinha’s uncanny resemblance with her.

Talking about their striking resemblance, Reena Roy said, “Wahin na, yeh zindagi ke ittefaq hote hain (these are the quirks of destiny). Jeetuji’s mother and my mother look like twin sisters.” This is the first time that the actress has shared her take on fans drawing parallels between her and Sonakshi’s looks.

For those unaware, Reena Roy first met Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan Sinha, on the sets of Kaalicharan. They reportedly grew closer to each other during the shooting of the film and eventually fell in love. The duo’s affair was quite popular in the 70s but took a shocking turn when Shatrughan Sinha got married to Poonam in 1981.

In 1983, Reena Roy took a break from acting as she moved to Pakistan after getting married to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan. The marriage, however, was short-lived and the pair got separated in 1992. Reena then returned to India and resumed her acting career with supporting roles in Hindi films.

Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani had previously opened up about the love birds in Shatrughan Sinha’s memoir. He revealed, “After Hathkadi, I was keen to repeat the same setup of Shatru, Reena, Sanjeev Kumar for my next film, Aandhi Toofan. But Reena said a firm ‘No’ to my offer. She said to me, ‘Tell your friend to make up his mind. If he gives me an answer, I’ll do the next film with him. Otherwise, it’s a no. I’ve made up my mind that if he doesn’t marry me, I’m going to get married in eight days’.”

Pahlaj further stated that he conveyed Reena’s message to Shatrughan and saw him burst into tears. “He called her up and cried like a baby. For the first time, I saw him cry; he was very emotionally involved with her. That was the one time I spoke up and told him, ‘Let go, let her get married’,” Pahlaj advised Shatrughan.

Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy have worked together in several films, including Sangram, Sat Sri Akal, Vishwanath, Bhookh, Muqabla, Chor Ho To Aisa, and Milap, to name a few.

