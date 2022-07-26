Iulia Vantur Celebrates 42nd Birthday With Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma

Iulia Vantur has often grabbed the headlines because of her reported affair with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. A lot has been said and written in the media about the gorgeous Romanian model. There is a great deal of speculation in the industry over Salman and Iulia’s relationship.

Recently, Iulia celebrated her 42nd birthday with Salman and several other close friends. The birthday bash was attended by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Aayush Sharma, Salman‘s bodyguard Sheraa, singer Payal Dev, costume designer Ashley Rebello and others.

Iulia has an impressive presence on social media and often shares breathtaking pictures of herself on Instagram. This time, the diva has shared a delightful Instagram Reel from her birthday party. Iulia has also penned a heartwarming note in the caption of the Reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia)



Iulia is a famous model, TV presenter and actress from Romania. Reportedly, Iulia and Salman met in 2011 when the actor was said to have gone to Romania for the recce of his movie Jai Ho.

Salman and Iulia spent a lot of time together and became good friends. It is understood that the two remained in touch even after Salman returned to India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia)



The glamorous diva knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave her fans star-struck. Earlier this year, Iulia impressed everyone with her sartorial choices at the Cannes Film Festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia)



Some reports are suggesting that Salman will finally tie the knot with Iulia Vantur. On the work front, Iulia and Guru Randhawa’s song Main Chala was released in January. The song featured Salman Khan and actor Pragya Jaiswal.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here